Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Sells $1,814,992.26 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

