Tricia D. Smith Sells 6,250 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 1,289,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

