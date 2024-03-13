Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Down 79.6% in February

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the February 14th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $87,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 370,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

TPET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 940,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,892. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

