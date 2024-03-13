Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 13,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 360,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

