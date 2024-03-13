Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 13,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 360,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.