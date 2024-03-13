Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.