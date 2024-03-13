United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCBI

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.