United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $669.62. 280,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

