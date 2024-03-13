Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $157,046 over the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

