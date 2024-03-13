Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 2,737,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

