USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.87 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $97.15 million and approximately $304,328.72 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,042.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00599035 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00051048 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00154781 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018569 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Profile
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
