Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.97. 723,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,881. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.