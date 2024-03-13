Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,555. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

