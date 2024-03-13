Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. 932,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.