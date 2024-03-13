Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 1,228,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,065. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

