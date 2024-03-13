Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $186.36. 270,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

