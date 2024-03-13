Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $77,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

