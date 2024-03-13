Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $87,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,347. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

