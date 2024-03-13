Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.47. 1,113,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,358. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

