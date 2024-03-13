VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.56

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $26.00. VEON shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 29,403 shares traded.

VEON Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in VEON by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in VEON by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

