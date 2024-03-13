Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Up 6.2%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.70. 1,700,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,435,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

