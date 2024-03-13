Verasity Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $144.66 million and $28.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00003911 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

