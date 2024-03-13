Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 85,389 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 29,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,396,167,000 after buying an additional 930,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 13,747,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $169.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Free Report

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

