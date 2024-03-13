Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vestis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vestis

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In other news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.