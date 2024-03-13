VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.