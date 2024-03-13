Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEATW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,337. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEATW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

