Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 822,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock remained flat at $50.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,996 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.