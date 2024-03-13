Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 111,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

