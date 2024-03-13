Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,128. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

