Walmart Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Walmart stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $495.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Walmart has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $61.56.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,713,412 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

