Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $11.63. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 39,379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

