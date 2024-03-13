Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRR.UN) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2024 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

2/23/2024 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.91. 119,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.36.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.