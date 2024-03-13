Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 120,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $12,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206,376 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

