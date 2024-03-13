Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $11.43. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2,594 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $65.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Where Food Comes From last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

