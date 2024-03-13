Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $42.84 on Wednesday, reaching $283.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $289.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.60.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

