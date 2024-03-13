WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

