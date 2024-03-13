Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.74

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.54, with a volume of 129830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

