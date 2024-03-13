WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.87 million and approximately $14.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02226912 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

