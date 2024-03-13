X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Up 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.78.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
