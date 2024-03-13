Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

XEL opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

