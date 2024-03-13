Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 14th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zepp Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price target on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

Featured Stories

