ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 451.2% in February

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 451.2% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CNET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

