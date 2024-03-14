1,850 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 57,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,953,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,422. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
