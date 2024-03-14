41,467 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $206.92. 1,741,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $209.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

