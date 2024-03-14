Acala Token Price Up 34.5% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $171.78 million and approximately $42.25 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

