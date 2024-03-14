Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 84,411,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,464,469. The company has a market cap of $299.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

