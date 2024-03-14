aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $494.13 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. aelf has a market capitalization of $494.13 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,800,325 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

