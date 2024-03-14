AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 14th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AEye Stock Up 8.3 %

AEye stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 243,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,174. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.22. AEye has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AEye by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

