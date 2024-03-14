Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,684. Aflac has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

