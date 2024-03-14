Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,006,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,907,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,512,829. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

