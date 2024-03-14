Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 303,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,132 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 136,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

